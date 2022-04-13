WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 17, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

902 PM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Texas...

Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San

Augustine and Rusk Counties.

For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Thursday evening at 915 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of boat

ramps and pastures. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late tonight to a crest of 19.4 feet tomorrow evening. It

will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

19.4 feet on 04/24/1995.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

