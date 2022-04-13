WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

207 PM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Smith,

western Marion, southwestern Cass, northwestern Harrison,

southeastern Wood, Upshur, southeastern Morris, southern Camp and

northwestern Gregg Counties through 245 PM CDT...

At 206 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Pittsburg to 8 miles south of Hawkins.

Movement was east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Longview, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Lone Star, Big Sandy,

Hawkins, Ore City, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Harleton, Diana,

Rosewood, West Mountain, Cedar Springs, Winona, Avinger, Union Grove,

Warren City and Midway.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for northeastern

Texas.

LAT...LON 3290 9436 3254 9455 3249 9524 3295 9508

TIME...MOT...LOC 1906Z 274DEG 44KT 3292 9498 3247 9518

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

