WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 133 PM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Rusk, northwestern Nacogdoches and east central Cherokee Counties through 215 PM CDT... At 132 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rusk, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Rusk, Ponta, Sacul, New Salem, Trawick, Cushing, Mount Enterprise, Gallatin, Reklaw, Glenfawn, Looneyville, Laneville and Lilbert. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3170 9514 3187 9520 3203 9472 3177 9463 TIME...MOT...LOC 1832Z 254DEG 32KT 3181 9509 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____