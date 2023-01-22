WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

145 PM CST Sun Jan 22 2023

...Winter Weather Possible across West Central Texas on

Tuesday...

Colder conditions and widespread precipitation from an approaching

winter storm are expected to combine across the area on Tuesday.

For most of the area, this will mean a widespread cold rain across

the area with totals up to an inch. However, across portions of

the area, mainly north of I-20, some of the precipitation may end

up as a mix of rain and snow. Most areas will little or no snow

accumulation, but some of the higher elevations south of

Sweetwater, around Abilene, and northward into Haskell and

Throckmorton may see some totals around 1 inch or less on grassy

surfaces.

If temperatures end up colder than currently forecasted, than a

little more accumulation will be possible and this possibility

will continue to be monitored.

With temperatures expected to remain above freezing until after

the rain or snow ends, impacts on roadways will likely be limited.

However, as temperatures drop below freezing late Tuesday night

into Wednesday morning, any remaining moisture on roadways may

freeze and a few slick spots may develop.

At this point, residents of West Central Texas are simply

encouraged to be aware of the forecast. Be alert in case

forecasts change and impacts from the winter weather become more

likely.

