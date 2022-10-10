WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 549 PM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern and southeastern Nolan, and southwestern Taylor Counties, through 630 PM CDT... At 546 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Maryneal, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds to 40 mph and hail to penny size, along with frequent lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Nolan, Maryneal, Coronados Camp, Camp Butman, The Intersection Of Highway 70 And Ranch Road 53 and Shep. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm contains frequent cloud to ground lightning. Very heavy rainfall in a short period of time will likely cause ponding of water on roads. LAT...LON 3210 10040 3223 10050 3249 10018 3218 9993 TIME...MOT...LOC 2246Z 236DEG 19KT 3221 10037 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather