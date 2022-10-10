WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Angelo TX 532 PM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following county, Nolan. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 532 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Maryneal. - This includes the following Low Water Crossings... FM 1170 crossing Eagle Creek, County Road 180 crossing Bear Creek, County Road 181 crossing Robertson Creek, County Road 180 crossing Oak Creek, County Road 236 crossing Oak Creek, crossings along County Road 181 and County Road 181 crossing Cas Russell Creek. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather