WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 416 PM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR CALLAHAN COUNTY... At 415 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Silver Valley, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Callahan County, including the following locations... Admiral and I-20 Near The Callahan-Eastland County Line. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 298 and 323. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____