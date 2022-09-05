WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

317 PM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is

expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

counties, Coke, Runnels and Tom Green.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 316 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between

1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen over northwest Runnels

County.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Winters, Maverick, Bronte, Tennyson, Norton, Orient, Wingate,

Wilmeth, The Intersection Of Highway 208 And Ranch Road 2662

and Lake Winters Lake.

- This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

FM 0383 crossing Quarry Creek, Saynor crossing Mule Creek,

Valley View crossing Jack Miles Creek, Juniper crossing

Juniper Creek, Ratliff crossing just east of Highway 277,

Marrow Loop crossing east Kicapoo Creek, Juniper Road

crossing just east of Highway 277, Rawlins crossing, Lometa

crossing Liveoak Creek and Poverty Canyon crossing Mule

Creek.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

