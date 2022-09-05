WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 310 PM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Coke and southwestern Runnels Counties through 415 PM CDT... At 310 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Norton, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Maverick, Bronte, Norton, Tennyson and The Intersection Of Highway 208 And Ranch Road 2662. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3195 10009 3189 10003 3166 10015 3169 10024 3169 10059 3205 10035 TIME...MOT...LOC 2010Z 036DEG 9KT 3190 10014 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following county, Taylor. * WHEN...Until 615 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 312 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Abilene, Wylie, Merkel, Tye, Tuscola, Buffalo Gap, Caps, View, Dyess Afb, Coronados Camp, Potosi, Hamby, Impact, Camp Tonkawa, Lake Abilene and Kirby Lake. - This includes the following highways... Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 264 and 292. This includes the following Low Water Crossings... Intersections along Buttonwillow Parkway, Butternut Underpass, Intersections along Sammons Street, Texas Avenue at Arnold Boulevard, Curry Lane from Clack Street to Catclaw Drive, FM 89 crossing Scott Hollow, FM 3308 crossing Draw, Antilley Rd. crossing Button Willow Creek, FM 89 crossing Elm Creek and US 84 frontage Road crossing Little Elm Creek. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather