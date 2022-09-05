WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Taylor County in west central Texas...

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 255 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dyess Afb,

moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Wylie and Caps around 315 PM CDT.

View around 330 PM CDT.

Buffalo Gap around 340 PM CDT.

Tuscola and Coronados Camp around 400 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Impact,

Lake Abilene, Camp Tonkawa, Kirby Lake and Ovalo.

This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 269 and 292.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

