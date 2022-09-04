WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

619 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

An outflow boundary is moving rapidly to the west-southwest

across far eastern Jones and northern Callahan counties. behind

the boundary expect wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, including Abilene

and I-20. Motorists should be prepared for strong and gusty winds

through 730 PM.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Rio Grande at Boquillas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.3 feet (3.8 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.1 feet (2.2

meters) early Friday afternoon.

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Mon Mon Mon Mon

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Rio Grande

Boquillas 13.0 12.3 Sun 6pm 11.0 10.1 9.1 8.7

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Boquillas 4.0 3.8 Sun 6pm 3.4 3.1 2.8 2.7

the Rio Grande at Castolon.

- At 5:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.4 feet (3.2 meters).

- Forecast...The river will rise to 11.8 feet (3.6 meters) this

evening. It will then fall to 9.9 feet (3.0 meters) tomorrow

morning. It will rise to 10.2 feet (3.1 meters) late tomorrow

morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood

stage.

Fld Observed Mon Mon Mon Mon

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm

Castolon 15.0 10.4 Sun 5pm 10.7 9.9 10.1 10.0

Castolon 4.6 3.2 Sun 5pm 3.3 3.0 3.1 3.0

