Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

355 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Throckmorton

County through 445 PM CDT...

At 355 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Elbert, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Throckmorton, Woodson, Elbert, The Intersection Of Us-183 And Us-

283, The Intersection Of Us-283 And Ranch Road 209 and Lusk.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3295 9896 3296 9919 3318 9922 3321 9918

3340 9919 3339 9895

TIME...MOT...LOC 2055Z 357DEG 14KT 3328 9909

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Young County in north central Texas...

Northern Jack County in north central Texas...

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 357 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Windthorst, or 12 miles southeast of Archer City, moving southeast

at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Bryson.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning can kill.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

