WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

534 PM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

counties, Fisher and Nolan.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Some low-water

crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain of 1 to 2

inches in a short period of time due to thunderstorms. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Longworth and Busby.

- This includes the following highways...

Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 249 and 260.

This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

IH 20 frontage roads crossing Bitter Creek, IH 20 frontage

roads crossing Plum Creek and County Road 221 crossing Little

Stink Creek.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather