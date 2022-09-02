WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

516 PM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is

expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

county, Haskell.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Some low-water

crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain of 1 to 2

inches due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Stamford, Rule, Paint Creek, Lake Stamford Marina, Sagerton

and Us-380 Near The Haskell-Stonewall County Line.

- This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

Loop Road crossing Paint Creek.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

