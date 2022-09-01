WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

1046 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT THIS

MORNING FOR CENTRAL COLEMAN COUNTY...

At 1042 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rain

across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Some street flooding is still possible in Coleman. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Coleman.

This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

FM-RD 136 crossing Hords Creek, Colorado St. crossing Hords Creek

Draw, County Road 485 crossing Indian Creek and Liveoak crossing

Hords Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

