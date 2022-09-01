WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

1040 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

county, Runnels.

* WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1038 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen around

Ballinger.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Ballinger, Winters, Hatchel, Benoit, Crews, Rowena, Wingate,

Lake Winters Lake, Ballinger Lake, Pumphrey, Wilmeth and

Drasco.

- This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

CR 348 crossing Coyote Creek, crossings along County Road

226, crossings along County Road 227, crossings along County

Road 328, County Road 328 crossing Big Coyote Creek, County

Road 322 crossing Big Coyote Creek, County Road 314 crossing

Bluff Creek, crossings along County Road 205, crossings along

County Road 201 and CR 116 crossing Pony Creek.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

