WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service San Angelo TX 343 PM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following county, Crockett. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____