FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

East Central Crockett County in west central Texas...

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 422 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen north of Ozona. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Ozona, The Intersection Of I-10 And Highway 290 and The

Intersection Of Us 190 And Highway 163.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 339...and

between Mile Markers 365 and 368.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

