WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

205 PM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 103

to 108 degrees today, and 104 to 111 degrees Tuesday.

* WHERE...Big Country, Concho Valley and Heartland.

* WHEN...Through 10 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and

shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very hot high temperatures of 101 to 105 degrees

expected.

* WHERE...Menard, Kimble and Mason Counties.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHERE...Crockett, Schleicher and Sutton Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 10 PM CDT Tuesday.

