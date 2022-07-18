WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

234 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very hot high temperatures of 101 to 105 degrees

expected.

* WHERE...Menard, Kimble and Mason Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 10 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and

shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 103

to 108 degrees today, and 104 to 110 degrees Tuesday.

* WHERE...Big Country, Concho Valley and Heartland.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, hot temperatures up to 107 expected.

For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with

temperatures up to 114 possible.

* WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT

this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Tuesday afternoon

through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112

possible.

* WHERE...Eastern two-thirds of the Oklahoma Panhandle and eastern

half of the Texas Panhandle.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

