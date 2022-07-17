WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 17, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Angelo TX 535 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures of 103 degrees or higher expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central Texas. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 2 PM to 9 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Very hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather