WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

135 PM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Coleman

County through 215 PM CDT...

At 135 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Silver Valley, moving south at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Coleman, Novice, Silver Valley, Valera, Glen Cove, Lake Coleman and

Hords Creek Reservoir.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3165 9968 3201 9972 3203 9971 3207 9952

3175 9938

TIME...MOT...LOC 1835Z 344DEG 20KT 3194 9958

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather