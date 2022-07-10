WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 10, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 512 PM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Sutton County through 545 PM CDT... At 511 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking several strong thunderstorms just south of I-10 near Roosevelt, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Sutton County. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 411 and 429. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3054 10056 3057 10021 3034 10015 3028 10027 3029 10047 TIME...MOT...LOC 2211Z 062DEG 9KT 3044 10029 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather