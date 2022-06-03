WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 628 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Callahan, Shackelford and southern Throckmorton Counties through 715 AM CDT... At 628 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Lake Stamford Marina to 6 miles east of Hamby. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Albany, Moran, Woodson, Fort Griffin, Ibex, Mccarty Lake, Lusk, Us- 283 Near The Callahan- Shackelford County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 283 And Ranch Road 209 and Us-180 Near The Shackelford- Stephens County Line. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3305 9895 3295 9895 3295 9909 3252 9909 3251 9911 3242 9912 3248 9959 3296 9958 3296 9948 3298 9947 TIME...MOT...LOC 1128Z 273DEG 25KT 3294 9950 3252 9952 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather