WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 455 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Coke, Sterling, southwestern Jones, Nolan, Tom Green, southern Fisher, western Taylor, western Runnels and Irion Counties through 600 AM CDT... At 453 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Roscoe to near Silver to near Broome to 6 miles southeast of North Reagan Fire Station. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... San Angelo, Sweetwater, Winters, Roscoe, Robert Lee, Sterling City, Mertzon, Blackwell, Maverick, Nolan, Merkel, Bronte, Miles, Trent, E.V. Spence Reservoir Near Paint Creek Recreation Area, Bradshaw, Sanco, Knickerbocker, Hylton and Orient. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 229 and 273. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo. LAT...LON 3180 10126 3189 10107 3209 10096 3209 10066 3256 10066 3254 9993 3208 9989 3125 10037 3108 10127 TIME...MOT...LOC 0953Z 314DEG 35KT 3249 10048 3207 10064 3169 10088 3153 10152 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather