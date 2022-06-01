WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

1011 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

county, Sterling.

* WHEN...Until 115 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1011 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Sterling City.

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

