WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central San Saba County in west central Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near San Saba,

moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

central San Saba County, including the following locations...

Harkeyville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

county, Val Verde.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 728 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Juno, Bakers Crossing and Devils River State Nat Area Del

Norte.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL MENARD AND

SOUTHEASTERN CONCHO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

west central Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN MCCULLOCH COUNTY...

At 730 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Calf Creek,

moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near...

Brady Lake around 750 PM CDT.

Brady around 755 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include The

Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1311 and Us-

190 Near The Menard-Mcculloch County Line.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Val

Verde County through 830 PM CDT...

At 730 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Juno. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Juno, Devils River State Nat Area Del Norte and Bakers Crossing.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

south central Texas.

LAT...LON 3029 10143 3029 10137 3017 10082 2982 10084

3001 10144

TIME...MOT...LOC 0030Z 273DEG 4KT 3005 10112

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

