WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

426 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN IRION COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

west central Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN TOM GREEN COUNTY...

At 426 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Twin Buttes

Reservoir, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near...

Lake Nasworthy around 435 PM CDT.

Goodfellow Air Force Base around 445 PM CDT.

Wall around 500 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Crockett County in west central Texas...

Southwestern Sutton County in west central Texas...

* Until 530 PM CDT.

* At 427 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest

of Juno, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Crockett and southwestern Sutton Counties.

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northeastern Tom Green County in west central Texas...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 429 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

San Angelo, O.c. Fisher Reservoir, San Angelo State Park, Lake

Nasworthy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Twin Buttes Reservoir, Grape

Creek, Harriet, Wall and Carlsbad.

This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

College Hills and Millbrook, Southwest Blvd and Loop 306, Howard and

Webster, Jackson From Knickerbocker to South Bryant, Parkwood and

Lindenwood, 1500 Block of Spaulding, Sul Ross At Red Arroyo

Crossing, Huntington and Sunset, Huntington and Sunset and 300 block

of North Archer.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

