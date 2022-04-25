WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Crockett County in west central Texas...

* Until 900 AM CDT.

* At 805 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sheffield,

moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will move east along interstate 10.

This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 328 and 361.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

