TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Archer County in northern Texas... Southern Wichita County in northern Texas... Northeastern Baylor County in northern Texas... * Until 345 AM CST. * At 238 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Mabelle, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Wichita Falls, Iowa Park, Holliday, Mabelle, Sheppard AFB, Lake Diversion, Dundee, Mankins, Lakeside City, Pleasant Valley and Cashion. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather