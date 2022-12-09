TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 9, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

234 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Fog continues to clear from the northwest to the southeast

throughout Oklahoma and western north Texas, and therefore the

Dense Fog Advisory has been cancelled in areas that have cleared.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central, northern, southern and southwest

Oklahoma and northern Texas.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

_____

