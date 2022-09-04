TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

West central Clay County in northern Texas...

Northeastern Archer County in northern Texas...

Southeastern Wichita County in northern Texas...

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 400 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of

Jolly, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Southeastern Wichita Falls, Scotland, Dean, Jolly and Lake

Arrowhead.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN ARCHER COUNTIES...

At 403 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of

Windthorst, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Windthorst and Shannon.

