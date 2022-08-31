TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

610 PM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Archer

County through 715 PM CDT...

At 610 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Olney, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Megargel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3340 9894 3365 9895 3351 9857 3339 9864

TIME...MOT...LOC 2310Z 093DEG 7KT 3348 9874

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

counties, Edwards and Real.

* WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. River or stream flows

are elevated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 610 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. This has fallen over a region with 4 to 8

inches of previous rainfall over the past 48 hours.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Rocksprings, Camp Wood, Vance, Barksdale and Devil's Sinkhole

State Natural Area.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

