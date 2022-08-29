TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Northwestern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Northwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 501 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of

Elmer, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Elmer, Odell and Hess.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

