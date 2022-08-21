TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Norman OK

421 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the

following counties, in Oklahoma, Cotton and Jefferson. In northern

Texas, Clay.

* WHEN...Until 730 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become

impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 421 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen near and just north of the Red River.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Walters, Waurika, Temple, Ryan, Randlett, Devol, Hastings,

Addington, Sugden, southern Waurika Lake, Cookietown and

Taylor.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

