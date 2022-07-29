TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 29, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Norman OK

612 PM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Foard

and northeastern Knox Counties through 700 PM CDT...

At 612 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles northeast of Gilliland. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Gilliland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3394 9959 3388 9947 3381 9948 3369 9958

3376 9977

TIME...MOT...LOC 2312Z 133DEG 3KT 3377 9960

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

