TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 538 PM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Archer and northeastern Baylor Counties through 615 PM CDT... At 538 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Kickapoo, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Archer City, Holliday, Dundee, Mankins and Lake Diversion. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3370 9895 3383 9904 3383 9857 3357 9861 3371 9885 TIME...MOT...LOC 2238Z 153DEG 11KT 3363 9881 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____