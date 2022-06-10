TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 10, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma... Northwestern Jefferson County in southern Oklahoma... Southwestern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma... Cotton County in southwestern Oklahoma... Southeastern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma... Northern Clay County in northern Texas... Northeastern Archer County in northern Texas... Wichita County in northern Texas... * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 102 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Faxon to near Grandfield to 3 miles west of Electra, moving southeast at 55 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR LOCATIONS NEAR GRANDFIELD TO ELECTRA. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...The Vernon AWOS measured a 84 mph wind gust. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include... Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Walters, Waurika, Iowa Park, Electra, Holliday, Comanche, Geronimo, Grandfield, Temple, Petrolia, Byers, Dean, Chattanooga, Randlett, Jolly, Devol, Hastings and Faxon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER BAYLOR CHILDRESS CLAY COTTLE FOARD HARDEMAN KING KNOX MOTLEY WICHITA WILBARGER ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray and Wheeler. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather