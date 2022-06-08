TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Clay County in northern Texas... Archer County in northern Texas... Southeastern Wichita County in northern Texas... Southern Baylor County in northern Texas... * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 1003 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Ryan to 8 miles west of Westover, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported a 68 mph wind gust southwest of Wichita Falls. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Wichita Falls, Henrietta, Seymour, Archer City, Holliday, Petrolia, Scotland, Byers, Dean, Windthorst, Bellevue, Megargel, Jolly, Westover, Bluegrove, Bomarton, Mabelle, Mankins, Lake Arrowhead and Sheppard AFB. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather