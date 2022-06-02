TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Norman OK

609 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of Oklahoma and northern

Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Beckham,

Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey,

Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln,

Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills,

Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Hardeman and

Wilbarger.

The heavy rainfall has ended across the area. However some areas

will continue to see some high water from earlier rain and some

roadways will likely see some localized flooding. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

