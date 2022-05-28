TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

623 PM CDT Sat May 28 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOARD AND NORTHERN KNOX COUNTIES...

At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Truscott,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Gilliland and Truscott.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL JACKSON...NORTHWESTERN WILBARGER AND EAST CENTRAL

HARDEMAN COUNTIES...

At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of

Chillicothe, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Chillicothe, Odell and Fargo.

