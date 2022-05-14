TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 14, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 433 PM CDT Sat May 14 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Knox County through 500 PM CDT... At 433 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Benjamin, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Benjamin. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3354 9999 3371 9999 3358 9969 3345 9985 TIME...MOT...LOC 2133Z 309DEG 5KT 3360 9992 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather