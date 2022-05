TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

TORNADO WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCHES 176/177

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NORMAN OK

156 PM CDT WED MAY 4 2022

TORNADO WATCH 176 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 26 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

CANADIAN CLEVELAND GRADY

KINGFISHER LINCOLN LOGAN

MCCLAIN OKLAHOMA PAYNE

POTTAWATOMIE

IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

PONTOTOC SEMINOLE

IN NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA

BLAINE

IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA

COAL HUGHES JOHNSTON

MARSHALL

IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA

CARTER GARVIN JEFFERSON

LOVE MURRAY STEPHENS

IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA

CADDO COMANCHE COTTON

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTHERN TEXAS

ARCHER CLAY WICHITA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADA, ANADARKO, ARCHER CITY, ARDMORE,

BLANCHARD, CHANDLER, CHICKASHA, COALGATE, CONCHO, DAVENPORT,

DAVIS, DUNCAN, EL RENO, GEARY, GUTHRIE, HENNESSEY, HENRIETTA,

HINTON, HOLDENVILLE, HOLLIDAY, KINGFISHER, KINGSTON,

LAKESIDE CITY, LAWTON, LINDSAY, MADILL, MARIETTA, MEEKER, MOORE,

MUSTANG, NEWCASTLE, NORMAN, OKARCHE, OKEENE, OKLAHOMA CITY,

PAULS VALLEY, PRAGUE, PURCELL, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND,

SEMINOLE, SHAWNEE, SHEPPARD AFB, STILLWATER, STROUD, SULPHUR,

TEMPLE, THACKERVILLE, TISHOMINGO, TUTTLE, WALTERS, WATONGA,

WAURIKA, WELLSTON, WETUMKA, WEWOKA, WICHITA FALLS, WYNNEWOOD,

AND YUKON.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 177 IN

EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

DEWEY

GREER HARMON JACKSON

KIOWA TILLMAN

IN WESTERN OKLAHOMA

BECKHAM CUSTER ROGER MILLS

WASHITA

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

BAYLOR FOARD HARDEMAN

KNOX WILBARGER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTUS, BURNS FLAT, CHEYENNE, CLINTON,

CORDELL, CROWELL, ELK CITY, FREDERICK, GRANITE, HAMMON, HOBART,

HOLLIS, KNOX CITY, LEEDEY, MANGUM, MUNDAY, QUANAH, SAYRE,

SEILING, SENTINEL, SEYMOUR, SNYDER, TALOGA, VERNON, VICI,

AND WEATHERFORD.

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST TEXAS

COTTLE CROSBY DICKENS

FLOYD GARZA HALE

KENT KING LUBBOCK

MOTLEY STONEWALL

IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS

BRISCOE CHILDRESS HALL

SWISHER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASPERMONT, CEE VEE, CHILDRESS,

CROSBYTON, DICKENS, DUMONT, FLOYDADA, GUTHRIE, HALE CENTER,

HAPPY, JAYTON, KIRKLAND, LAKE ALAN HENRY, LOCKNEY, LUBBOCK,

MATADOR, MEMPHIS, OLD GLORY, PADUCAH, PLAINVIEW, POST, QUITAQUE,

RALLS, ROARING SPRINGS, SILVERTON, SLATON, SPUR, TULIA, TURKEY,

AND WOLFFORTH.

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

ARMSTRONG CARSON COLLINGSWORTH

DONLEY GRAY HEMPHILL

HUTCHINSON MOORE POTTER

RANDALL ROBERTS WHEELER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMARILLO, BORGER, BRISCOE,

BUFFALO LAKE, BUSHLAND, CANADIAN, CANYON, CLARENDON, CLAUDE,

CODMAN, DOZIER, DUMAS, FOUR WAY, GLAZIER, GOODNIGHT, KINGSMILL,

LAKE MARVIN, LELA, LORA, LUTIE, MASTERSON, MIAMI, PAMPA,

PANHANDLE, PANTEX, SAMNORWOOD, SHAMROCK, SKELLYTOWN, TWITTY,

UMBARGER, WASHBURN, WAYSIDE, WELLINGTON, WHEELER, AND WHITE DEER.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN RANDALL AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES...

At 200 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mescalero Park,

or 7 miles north of Canyon, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park and Timbercreek

Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle

of Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

