TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 29, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

414 AM CDT Wed Apr 27 2022

...A fire watch has been issued for all of western Oklahoma and

western north Texas from Friday afternoon through early Friday

evening...

.A combination of very dry air, unseasonably hot temperatures, and

gusty southwest winds will lead to the potential for dangerous

fire weather conditions on Friday.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS

FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 004, 005, 006, 009, 010, 011, 014, 015,

016, 017, 021, 022, 023, 033, 034, 035, 036, 037, 038, 083, 084,

085, 087, AND 088...

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather

Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday

evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 004, 005, 006, 009, 010,

011, 014, 015, 016, 017, 021, 022, 023, 033, 034, 035, 036,

037, and 038.Fire weather zones 083, 084, 085, 087, and 088.

* WIND...Southwest winds at 25-30 mph gusting to 40 mph

* HUMIDITY...Minimum RH of 8-15 percent

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

