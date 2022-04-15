TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 15, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

541 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING FOR FOR WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY FUELS FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND NORTH

TEXAS...

* TIMING...Friday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds

will shift to the north and become gusty across northwest

Oklahoma late afternoon into the early evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...mid 80s to mid 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

