TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 7, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Norman OK 722 PM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather