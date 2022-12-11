WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

206 PM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ MONDAY

TO 4 AM CST /3 AM MST/ WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ Monday to 4 AM CST /3 AM

MST/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds will be particularly hazardous at higher

elevations where the strongest winds are likely to occur. Be

especially careful driving in these mountainous areas. Severe

turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying

light aircraft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

