WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX 802 PM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lea County and portions of the Permian Basin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.