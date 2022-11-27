WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

208 AM CST Sun Nov 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 gusts to around 60 mph on Monday. 40

to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph possible on Tuesday.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles.

Light low flying aircraft can expect severe turbulence near the

mountains.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation.

