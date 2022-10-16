WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX Issued by National Weather Service Albuquerque NM 257 PM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL PECOS, EASTERN REEVES AND SOUTHEASTERN WARD COUNTIES THROUGH 315 PM CDT... At 257 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles west of Grandfalls, or 23 miles southwest of Monahans, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Coyanosa and Imperial Reservoir. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. LAT...LON 3114 10314 3136 10323 3149 10293 3123 10282 TIME...MOT...LOC 1957Z 247DEG 24KT 3130 10310 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather